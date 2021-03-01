Former gymnast says Geddert death leaves her feeling cheated out of justice

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Izzy Hutchins was one of the brave women who spoke out about Larry Nassar’s abuse in 2017. The former USA Gymnastics coach and Michigan State University professor was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts while pretending to treat them.

“Larry took stuff from me and seeing him put away, it gave me a lot of my power back,” says Hutchins.

But, she says, the same will not be possible in the case of John Geddert, a disgraced former gymnastics coach and former owner of Twistars. During the Nassar trial, shocking revelations came to light about alleged abuse involving Geddert. On February 25, 2021, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office was charging Geddert with 24 felonies, many involving human trafficking. Geddert died by suicide later that day before he could be arraigned on those charges.

“I dropped to my knees and I cried, I started sobbing,” says Hutchins. “I don’t really know why. I think it was shock, disbelief, and anger.”

She says there are still people in the community who support Geddert, and without a trial, the accusations against him will remain accusations.

“Once again, he gets the last say, the power move,” she says. “He gets the last say and controls all of us and shuts all of us up because now people feel bad for him.”

How do you move forward without closure? Izzy is doing something powerful with the pain she has endured. She is going to medical school to become a sports doctor, the same job as Nassar.

“I am trying to become better than he was and actually gain trust of my patients and be the doctor he never was,” she says.

