Advertisement

Former gymnast says Geddert death leaves her feeling cheated out of justice

Geddert died by suicide the same day Michigan prosecutors announced charges against him.
Former disgraced Olympic Coach takes his own life after Prosecutors announce charges
Former disgraced Olympic Coach takes his own life after Prosecutors announce charges(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Izzy Hutchins was one of the brave women who spoke out about Larry Nassar’s abuse in 2017. The former USA Gymnastics coach and Michigan State University professor was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts while pretending to treat them.

“Larry took stuff from me and seeing him put away, it gave me a lot of my power back,” says Hutchins.

But, she says, the same will not be possible in the case of John Geddert, a disgraced former gymnastics coach and former owner of Twistars. During the Nassar trial, shocking revelations came to light about alleged abuse involving Geddert. On February 25, 2021, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office was charging Geddert with 24 felonies, many involving human trafficking. Geddert died by suicide later that day before he could be arraigned on those charges.

“I dropped to my knees and I cried, I started sobbing,” says Hutchins. “I don’t really know why. I think it was shock, disbelief, and anger.”

She says there are still people in the community who support Geddert, and without a trial, the accusations against him will remain accusations.

“Once again, he gets the last say, the power move,” she says. “He gets the last say and controls all of us and shuts all of us up because now people feel bad for him.”

How do you move forward without closure? Izzy is doing something powerful with the pain she has endured. She is going to medical school to become a sports doctor, the same job as Nassar.

“I am trying to become better than he was and actually gain trust of my patients and be the doctor he never was,” she says.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments, suspect in custody
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one Saturday morning in Toledo
Toledo murder victim honored
“It wasn’t meant for her”: Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting

Latest News

expanded vaccine help
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Type I diabetics, pregnant women among those newly eligible for COVID vaccine
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point holding hiring event for upcoming season
March 1, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
March 1, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast