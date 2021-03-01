Advertisement

Good Samaritans save man struggling in icy pond

By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Raisinville Twp., Mich. (WTVG) - A man is safe tonight after being rescued from an icy pond by a passerby. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2:00 Sunday afternoon. A man named Paul Motylinski was driving east on N. Custar Road near Baldwin when he noticed someone had fallen through the ice on a pond and was in the water. The person appeared to be struggling and only his head and upper shoulders were still above water.

Motylinski immediately called 9-1-1 and then his three brothers, Patrick, Benjamin and Philip for help. Two of the brothers got a small boat and used it to reach the man in the water and pulled him to safety. The other two men on shore pulled the boat back in using a line. The victim, is an 81-year-old from Monroe. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. The Sheriff’s office says the man is expected to make a full recovery.

The Good Samaritans who stepped in to help were in the right place at the right time and the Sheriff says the heroic actions and credited with saving the man’s life.

Paul and Benjamin Motylinski are members of the Dundee Township Fire Department.

