Homebound Wood Co. seniors receive opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccine at home

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two organizations in Wood County are joining forces to make sure homebound seniors in the county have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Wood County Health Department and Wood County Committee on Aging are offering arrangments for seniors who does not leave their home under normal circumstances or without assistance from others. Those seniors are encouraged to contact the Committee on Aging at 1-800-367-4935.

Anyone who is not part of this group can schedule appointments normally with local providers. Local vaccine allotments have increased recently, and as more people continue to be vaccinated, appointments are easier to schedule than they were at the beginning of Phase 1B.

Vaccine appointments with several local providers become available for scheduling each week on Friday at noon. This includes appointments with Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, and Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital.

For the most recent information on vaccine opportunities, go to www.WoodCountyHealth.org or call Wood County Health Department’s information line at 419-823-9528 to hear a recorded message with updated information.

People who are currently eligible to be vaccinated include those who are age 65 or older, and younger people who have a limited number of specific, early childhood health conditions that are carried into adulthood which put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19. A full list of conditions can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org.

