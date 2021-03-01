Lucas Co. Sheriff investigating inmate death at corrections center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate Sunday night at the Lucas County Corrections Center.

According to a press release, corrections officers were alerted that an inmate, Samuel A. McCadney, 47, was unresponsive in his cell around 7 p.m. Lifesaving efforts were immediately taken but they were unsuccessful, and McCadney was pronounced dead in his cell.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating his death.

McCadney was arrested on March 2, 2020. He was charged with seven counts of rape of a victim younger than 13, and four counts of nonsupport of dependents.

