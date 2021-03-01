Advertisement

Lucas Co. Sheriff investigating inmate death at corrections center

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate Sunday night at the Lucas County Corrections Center.

According to a press release, corrections officers were alerted that an inmate, Samuel A. McCadney, 47, was unresponsive in his cell around 7 p.m. Lifesaving efforts were immediately taken but they were unsuccessful, and McCadney was pronounced dead in his cell.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating his death.

Samuel McCadney was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lucas County Corrections Center on...
Samuel McCadney was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lucas County Corrections Center on Sunday, Feb. 28.(WTVG)

McCadney was arrested on March 2, 2020. He was charged with seven counts of rape of a victim younger than 13, and four counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments, suspect in custody
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one Saturday morning in Toledo
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting
Deputies discovered 46 lbs of marijuana in the bed of a truck Sunday morning on SR-2 near SR-590.
Ottawa County Deputies find $55K worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Latest News

Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo earns top ranking for new business development
March 1, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
March 1, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
Toledo murder victim honored
“It wasn’t meant for her”: Toledo murder victim honored at vigil