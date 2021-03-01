Lucas County offers new options for those seeking COVID-19 vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County, starting this week you will have additional options. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is teaming up with Walmart. The big-box store will now be a location where you can go to get the vaccine.

“Partnership with the public and private sector organizations in our county has been unprecedented and is the key to the success of the vaccine roll out moving forward,” says Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak.

In addition to another administrator of the vaccine, the county is expanding how you can make an appointment. The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system is getting involved, offering assistance for those needing to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

