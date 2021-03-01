Advertisement

Lucas County offers new options for those seeking COVID-19 vaccine

Starting March 1st Walmart will be a provider of the COVID-19 vaccine
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine(WVLT)
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County, starting this week you will have additional options. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is teaming up with Walmart. The big-box store will now be a location where you can go to get the vaccine.

“Partnership with the public and private sector organizations in our county has been unprecedented and is the key to the success of the vaccine roll out moving forward,” says Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak.

In addition to another administrator of the vaccine, the county is expanding how you can make an appointment. The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system is getting involved, offering assistance for those needing to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

The partnerships will be discussed Monday morning at 11:00 A.M. during a virtual news conference. It will be streamed live on 13abc.com and on the 13abc Facebook page.

