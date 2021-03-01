Ottawa County Deputies find $55K worth of marijuana during traffic stop

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ottawa County- a woman is charged with drug trafficking after sheriff’s deputies discovered dozens of pounds of marijuana in her truck.

Around 8:30 Sunday morning, deputies pulled over a vehicle on State Route 2 near State Route 590 for speeding. Deputies say they smelled marijuana and then checked the vehicle. They discovered 46 pounds of marijuana in the truck bed concealed in garbage bags.

Deputies estimate the drugs have a street value of more than $55K.

Amanda Brewart is charged with possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

