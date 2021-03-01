Toledo murder victim honored at vigil

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mother is honored after being shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in North Toledo.

Teresa Ratliff, 40, was shot once in the chest allegedly at the hands of a person she didn’t even know.

Ratliff was honored with a candlelight vigil Sunday night. So many of those friends saying this violence was senseless and they can’t believe she was caught up in it. Violence that took the life of a mother who liked to cook and draw.

“So for her to go out to a bullet, I’m trying to cope with it I’m trying to deal with it. I don’t know,” said Reyonna Beck, Ratliff’s daughter.

Her only child, Beck says her mother should never have been in that situation and her mother believes did nothing to prompt the shooting.

“She don’t play with guns. She don’t play with domestic violence. So everything was just like.... It was the confusion. It was never something she engaged in or she deals with. No,” said Beck.

Beck says her mother didn’t know the suspect Shaquan Brown, 26.

Enette Glover was inside the home when Brown arrived after 2am.

“He was coming for all of us. He was searching for us. Looking for us. Her mom was behind the door. I was hiding in the closet with my daughter,” said Glover.

Glover says Brown appeared intoxicated and after an altercation, things got out of hand, he started firing. Leaving bullet holes all over the apartment.

“Then he walked around the house like he was searching for us. He kicked my daughter’s room door open. I leaned back so he wouldn’t see me or my daughter, put her behind me,” said Glover.

Police say Ratliff was hit once in the chest and later died. A phrase her friends never imagined they’d hear about their mom, friend and loved one.

“It wasn’t meant for her. Period. No matter how it went it wasn’t meant,” said Beck.

Brown is expected to be in court Monday on that murder charge. He’s also facing a charge of assaulting a police officer. Police say while in custody he was asked to remove a blood-stained hoodie. When he was un cuffed to do that, he allegedly took a swing at the officer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.