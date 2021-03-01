Video records Sylvania Twp. rescue of dog in icy pond
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One pooch is safe after Sylvania Township firefighters saved it from an icy pond at Flower Hospital on Sunday.
The Sylvania Township Police Department released a video of the rescue on Facebook. It shows a member of the fire department crawling out onto the ice to a portion of the pond that had thawed.
After less than a minute, the firefighter reached the dog and safely pulled it out of the water. The dog then trots along the ice and is attended to by another first responder.
There is no word on the condition or status of the dog.
