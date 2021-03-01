Advertisement

Video records Sylvania Twp. rescue of dog in icy pond

Members of the Sylvania Twp. Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in an icy pond at Flower...
Members of the Sylvania Twp. Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in an icy pond at Flower Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 28.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One pooch is safe after Sylvania Township firefighters saved it from an icy pond at Flower Hospital on Sunday.

The Sylvania Township Police Department released a video of the rescue on Facebook. It shows a member of the fire department crawling out onto the ice to a portion of the pond that had thawed.

After less than a minute, the firefighter reached the dog and safely pulled it out of the water. The dog then trots along the ice and is attended to by another first responder.

Water rescue of a canine

Great job yesterday by the Sylvania Township Fire Department rescuing a dog that fell through the ice on a pond at Flower Hospital. #Firstrespondersareheros

Posted by Sylvania Ohio Police Division on Monday, March 1, 2021

There is no word on the condition or status of the dog.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Toledo, suspect in custody.
Woman murdered at Regina Manor Apartments, suspect in custody
This crash on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, resulted in the death of one driver.
75-year-old woman killed in Friday crash
FILE
High-speed crash kills one Saturday morning in Toledo
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Sister of Tyrone Gregory opens up after deadly shooting
Toledo murder victim honored
“It wasn’t meant for her”: Toledo murder victim honored at vigil

Latest News

March 1, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
March 1, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
Homebound seniors in Wood County are encouraged to call the Wood Co. Committee on Aging to make...
Homebound Wood Co. seniors receive opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccine at home
Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo earns top ranking for new business development
Lucas Co. Sheriff investigating inmate death at corrections center