Video records Sylvania Twp. rescue of dog in icy pond

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One pooch is safe after Sylvania Township firefighters saved it from an icy pond at Flower Hospital on Sunday.

The Sylvania Township Police Department released a video of the rescue on Facebook. It shows a member of the fire department crawling out onto the ice to a portion of the pond that had thawed.

After less than a minute, the firefighter reached the dog and safely pulled it out of the water. The dog then trots along the ice and is attended to by another first responder.

Water rescue of a canine Great job yesterday by the Sylvania Township Fire Department rescuing a dog that fell through the ice on a pond at Flower Hospital. #Firstrespondersareheros Posted by Sylvania Ohio Police Division on Monday, March 1, 2021

There is no word on the condition or status of the dog.

