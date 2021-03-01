Advertisement

Woman charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend in central Toledo

Aleeyah Elhelou has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her...
Aleeyah Elhelou has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend on Monday, March 1.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is expected to survive his injuries after his ex-girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the stomach with a kitchen knife early Monday morning.

Aleeyuh Elhelou, 19, has been charged with felonious assault after the incident.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Utica around 2:50 a.m. Monday, where they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

