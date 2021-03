Bowling Green State University is pleased to announce its plans for in-person commencement exercises this spring. To prioritize public health, we are committed to following all guidelines by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of the event. Tentatively, BGSU is planning to host multiple outdoor ceremonies at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium occurring Friday, Apr. 30, through Sunday, May 2 that will accommodate a smaller group of graduates, with limited guest capacity. We will also offer a virtual celebration for students and guests who are not available to attend in person. All 2020 alumni and May 2021 graduates are invited to attend commencement this spring. We will work closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health throughout this spring and will communicate updates as they become available.