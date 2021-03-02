It’s National Read Across America Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday is National Read Across America Day -- better known as Dr. Seuss day.

It’s an initiative from the National Education Association to get kids excited about books and encourage them to read while honoring the late author. According to CNN, Dr. Seuss wrote more than 60 children’s books including iconic titles like The Cat in The Hat and Green Eggs and Ham.

Visit ReadAcrossAmerica.org for book lists, planning materials and tips for celebrating virtually amid the pandemic.

