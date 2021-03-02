Law enforcement, child care workers eligible for next round of vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A sigh of relief is how child care workers at Sylvania Children’s Center describe their reaction to hearing they can finally schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I literally started crying, because we’ve been waiting and waiting,” says center director Aalaa Eldieb. “I feel like we’ll keep everybody safe this way. We’ll keep our staff safe, our children, our parents.”

The center had a pandemic license, staying open throughout the shutdown to support parents and care for young kids.

“It’s another step of precaution. I’m thankful for everything, and thankful I still get to spend time with my kids,” says Toddler Teacher Arely Cardenas.

Another long-awaited announcement, law enforcement will also be included in Phase 1C.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre says he does not plan on mandating the vaccine for his staff but is pleased they can now begin the process of scheduling appointments to get their shots.

“It’s very important very essential that the corrections personnel and the road patrol officers that come in contact with the public on a daily basis get the vaccination,” said Sheriff Navarre.

The Wood County Sheriff tells us some of his deputies have been able to receive doses when leftovers became available, but after advocating with his sheriff’s association, and local police chiefs, he’s glad the governor gave the green light.

“We going to respond to a domestic or a fight, or whatever the call is, we’re going regardless if someone is positive or not. Same with the jail,” says Sheriff Wasylyshyn. “We deal with people first hand that have it, that we know have, and we don’t have a choice but deal with it.”

Among the other professions, funeral home and death care workers were newly included as part of Phase 1C.

Governor DeWine said the new phase officially goes into effect Thursday, but many workers who spoke with 13abc are already scheduling with local providers to reserve their spot to get the shot.

