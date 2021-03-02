Locally-owned restaurants pull out all the stops for Restaurant Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one of the most anticipated weeks of the year, and the most delicious. That’s right, it’s Restaurant Week!

Support Toledo’s youth one express shot at a time at one of the many coffee shops participating, including Brew Coffee Bar. Participating restaurants are featuring discounted items and a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting Leadership Toledo - a program focued on high-impact, designed to empower aspiring young leaders.

“It’s nice to know that when I’m going to go get my coffee, my coffee purchase is also supporting local students,” says Sam Spewiek, Monroe Community College student.

This week, Brew Coffee Bar is featuring specialty items including mini wedding cakes, tiramisu and chocolate raspberry shooters.

”We’re also doing a dollar short Americaino, hot or iced and with any of the purchases of baked items you can get a free hot coffee or tea,” explains Hannah Charville, Brew Coffee Bar barista.

Executive Director Anna Toney shares that Leadership Toledo serves anywhere between 100-250 students each year, across 35 Toledo area high schools.

“We really believe that in order to be a leader in your community, you have to know your community, so we really like helping them through that process, and finding what it is their passionate about and helping them put all of that good energy to work,” says Toney.

And the team at Brew Coffee Bar say they are not only proud to serve the local community, but also, the leaders of tomorrow.

“I think that leadership is super important just in general, but to be able to support leadership in youth and building leadership in youth is crucial in building the next generation,” shares Charville.

Restaurant Week is going all week long, whether you dine in or take out. For a list of all other participating restaurants this week, go to restaurantweektoledo.com.

