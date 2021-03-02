Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing multiple charges after his girlfriend told police he hit her in the head with a hammer and forced her to perform sex acts on him against her will.

Quincy Harvey, 24, is facing five charges, including counts of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to his girlfriend, Harvey hit her in the head with a hammer on Monday then dragged her from the bedroom to the living room at a home in the 700 block of Pine Valley, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and vaginally raped her.

Harvey and the victim had been dating for two years, according to the victim.

