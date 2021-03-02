Man charged in stabbing incident in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man injured Monday evening when he was stabbed during an argument in East Toledo.

Toledo Police were dispatched to a burglary in the 600 block of Platt around 4:11 p.m. When they arrived, witnesses said they saw one man with a baseball bat chasing another.

The two men got into a physical altercation at the corner of Platt and Starr where they wrestled for control of the bat. One man, Elijah Mitcham took out a knife and stabbed the other in the thigh.

Officers found the stabbing victim and stopped the bleeding with a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Mitcham and charged him with felonious assault. Mitcham appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $20,000. He will return to court on March 9.

