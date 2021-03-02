March 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with highs in the low 40s. Highs will approach 50 for Wednesday with a sunny sky early. A few clouds are expected Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 40s with a sunny sky. More sunshine is likely for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday, 50s on Sunday and Monday. The low 60s are expected by early to mid-next week.

