New parks department causes dust up in Toledo City Council meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo City Council meeting got a bit heated on Tuesday after a disagreement over whether council members had the authority to create a new parks department.

Council was set to vote on a proposal that would create a Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth Services, and Educational Engagement by moving $3.3 million from the Department of Public Service, Parks, Recreation and Forestry. The proposal would also appropriate an additional $2.5 million from the General Fund. The project was championed by Councilwoman Dr. Cecelia Adams, Chair of the Education, Recreation & Employment Committee.

During the meeting, however, it was revealed that the city’s Department of Law had issued a legal opinion against the measure, stating that the City Council is not permitted to make changes to a department without a request from the mayor’s office.

“Therefore, it is my opinion, and you are so advised, that Council may only make changes to administrative departments and divisions after receiving a request to do so in writing from the Mayor,” reads the opinion provided to City Council President Matthew Cherry. “Absent a written request from the Mayor, Council has no authority to create a parks department or change the current division structure.”

Despite the legal opinion, the Toledo City Council did approve the measure. Some of the mayor’s staff said they supported the idea but would need additional time to put a plan together. The ordinance will now go to the mayor’s office for either approval or veto.

