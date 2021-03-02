Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 17,189 have been verified in the state of Ohio from the coronavirus with at least 970,583 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, but officials from the Ohio Department of Health did address a new method of how the state’s death data will be reported.

Effective Tuesday afternoon, daily COVID-19 deaths will not be updated. Instead, data will be updated two times each week with the department now relying on death certificates instead of health care providers.

ODH Death Reconciliation The Ohio Dept of Health discusses discrepancies in COVID-19 death reporting. Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the state’s chief medical officer, the new reporting system will be more accurate.

“The data will be accurate, but it may fluctuate because we’re moving from one system to another,” the doctor said.

The 24-hour increase of 1,709 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 139,254 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

