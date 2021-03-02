Ohio’s US Rep. Jim Jordan calls for Congressional hearing to examine ‘cancel culture’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on a Congressional committee to hold a public hearing to examine “cancel culture.”

In an open letter released on Monday, the Ohio Republican requested that House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler use Congressional time to “examine this cancel culture sweeping America” during the committee’s first full hearing.

Rep. Jordan, a member of the committee, cited several reasons for his First Amendment censorship claims, including former President Donald Trump’s ban from certain social media platforms, despite his repeated erroneous allegations of election fraud.

#BREAKING: Ranking Member @Jim_Jordan calls on @RepJerryNadler to hold first full committee hearing on “cancel culture.” pic.twitter.com/FEI20b6qio — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 1, 2021

Some opponents of Jordan called him hypocritical for wanting to discuss cancel culture since he was part of the movement to suppress millions of votes in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Cancel culture has become a popular topic during the social media age as critics of all backgrounds attempt to boycott or silence certain ideas and people that may promote considerably offensive messages.

“Our society must always promote the free exchange of ideas, not cancel the ideas with which we disagree,” Jordan wrote.

Rep. Nadler has not yet publicly responded to Jordan’s request.

