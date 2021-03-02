Owens holding expo day at new Dana Center

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Advanced Manufacturing and Skilled Trades at Owens Community College is offering an expo day on Friday, March 26.

The expo day at the new Dana Center on the OCC campus will allow participants to explore the programs, including applied engineering, CAD, electrical, HVAC, machining, mechanical/pneumatics, robotics/PLC, welding, and tool and die.

Participants will receive a personal tour guide, assistance filling out an application, and Owens material.

The expo runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for one-hour appointments. To schedule an appointment or for additional information, visit owens.edu/expo.

