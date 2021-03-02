People in NW Ohio continue to struggle to put food on the table

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Even with all the help available because of the pandemic, there are still a lot of people struggling to put food on the table. There are some easy ways you can be part of providing help in Northwest Ohio.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank helps feed people in eight counties around the region. According to CEO, James Caldwell, the need for help is up double-digits. He says to help meet the need, there are emergency food distributions and donation drives. And you can be a part of making sure no one has to go to bed hungry.

“We continue to be in a challenging environment to say the least. People are still being furloughed, laid off, and some services continue to be cut Our numbers are up 25% from where they were last year in terms of food distributions. We touched 400,000-500,000 people last year, and we are on par to do that again . We’ve tried to take part in a number of collaborative efforts to get the community engaged in the needs we have.”

There’s a food drive at Dave White Chevrolet this Thursday. Donations can be dropped off from noon-4. 13abc is a proud sponsor of the event.

You can also buy a pre-packaged bag of groceries for the food bank for $20 at Sautter’s Market in Sylvania now through March 14th.

Get connected to toledofoodbank.org.

