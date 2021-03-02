ProMedica Pkwy. closed due to crash involving gunshot victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash near Central and ProMedica Pkwy appears to have involved a gunshot victim, Toledo Police said Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. TPD was called to an accident involving a black SUV that crashed into a wall.

Upon investigation, police found a male with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings.

He taken to the hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

