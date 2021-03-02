SJJ students say protest over more than just BLM t-shirt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After St. John’s Jesuit students walked out in protest of the school’s handling of Black History Month, those same students are questioning St. John’s version of events.

A letter issued by students to administrators said “this peaceful protest was not only over t-shirts.”

The students explained they were drawing attention to the treatment of students of color, the curriculum that rejects their heritage and experiences, and to provoke dialogue about systematic racism.

St John’s students want an apology and hope school leaders will stand up for what’s right.

“We have an opportunity here. St. John’s has an opportunity. The larger Toledo community. The larger Catholic communities certainly have an opportunity at this point to engage this issue proactively. To think critically about ways to mitigate the harm that happened and to prevent future harms from occurring.”

Some community leaders have taken to social media to express their concerns about how St. John’s students were treated for protesting on Friday.

