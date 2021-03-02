Vicki Davison sentenced for September terroristic threat indicident in Lake Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Virginia woman who was indicted for making terroristic threats in September in Lake Township was sentenced Monday in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Vicki M. Davison, 33, was sentenced to two years of community control, which she has been permitted to do in Virginia. A charge of falsification was dropped.

Davison’s husband, John is still in custody in Wood County. He has been ordered to go through additional evaluation to determine competency. He faces three charges -- carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic, and falsification.

In September, the Davison couple were found to be carrying a shovel, a pitchfork, and a firearm when police apprehended them walking on the railroad tracks off Leymone Road, near the Lake Local Schools campus.

The incident sparked a lockdown at Lake High School, middle school, and the elementary. Toledo Police K9s were brought in to search the football stadium and then the school, while students were moved outside.

Police say the pair made threats about blowing up the high school, the nearby airport, and local refineries. John Davison also said he wanted to speak with then-President Donald Trump, who was set to arrive in Toledo later that day but made no indication he was threatening him.

