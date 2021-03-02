Advertisement

Vicki Davison sentenced for September terroristic threat indicident in Lake Township

According to police, the Davison couple arrested on Monday had threatened to blow up Lake High...
According to police, the Davison couple arrested on Monday had threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Virginia woman who was indicted for making terroristic threats in September in Lake Township was sentenced Monday in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Vicki M. Davison, 33, was sentenced to two years of community control, which she has been permitted to do in Virginia. A charge of falsification was dropped.

Davison’s husband, John is still in custody in Wood County. He has been ordered to go through additional evaluation to determine competency. He faces three charges -- carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic, and falsification.

In September, the Davison couple were found to be carrying a shovel, a pitchfork, and a firearm when police apprehended them walking on the railroad tracks off Leymone Road, near the Lake Local Schools campus.

The incident sparked a lockdown at Lake High School, middle school, and the elementary. Toledo Police K9s were brought in to search the football stadium and then the school, while students were moved outside.

Police say the pair made threats about blowing up the high school, the nearby airport, and local refineries. John Davison also said he wanted to speak with then-President Donald Trump, who was set to arrive in Toledo later that day but made no indication he was threatening him.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
Toledo murder victim honored
“It wasn’t meant for her”: Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
Aleeyah Elhelou has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her...
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend in Toledo
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Lucas Co. Sheriff investigating inmate death at corrections center

Latest News

Owens Community College
Owens holding expo day at new Dana Center
The Foundation for Life holds a press conference regarding a proposed patient safety ordinance...
Foundation for Life Press Conference [FULL]
Quincy Harvey is being charged after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a hammer and forcing...
Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer
A kindergartner takes a break read a book while in class on Feb. 28, 2020. (WSAW Photo).
It’s National Read Across America Day