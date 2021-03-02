Woman faces charges after hitting people in hotel parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fight in a Secor Rd. hotel parking lot left has landed one Toledo woman with felonious assault charges after she hit two people with her car.

Marita Holland, 36, appeared in Lucas County Municipal Court on Monday morning, where her bond was set at $50,000.

According to authorities, Holland was involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 3560 Secor Rd. on Friday. Holland allegedly drove her car through the parking lot, over a curb, a mound of snow, a sidewalk, and a grassy area, hitting two people.

The condition of the victims was not listed in the court document.

Holland will be back in court on March 8.

