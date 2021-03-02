Advertisement

Woman faces charges after hitting people in hotel parking lot

Marita Holland is charged with felonious assault after an incident on Friday, Feb. 26.
Marita Holland is charged with felonious assault after an incident on Friday, Feb. 26.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fight in a Secor Rd. hotel parking lot left has landed one Toledo woman with felonious assault charges after she hit two people with her car.

Marita Holland, 36, appeared in Lucas County Municipal Court on Monday morning, where her bond was set at $50,000.

According to authorities, Holland was involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 3560 Secor Rd. on Friday. Holland allegedly drove her car through the parking lot, over a curb, a mound of snow, a sidewalk, and a grassy area, hitting two people.

The condition of the victims was not listed in the court document.

Holland will be back in court on March 8.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo murder victim honored
“It wasn’t meant for her”: Toledo murder victim honored at vigil
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
1 dead, 1 critical following Monday night shooting in East Toledo
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Aleeyah Elhelou has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her...
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend in Toledo
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Type I diabetics, pregnant women among those newly eligible for COVID vaccine

Latest News

Restaurant week kicks off!
- clipped version
Toledo Police have confirmed there are responding to a shooting at 1500 Nevada Monday evening.
1 dead, 1 critical following Monday night shooting in East Toledo
Law enforcement, child care workers eligible for next round of vaccines
Law enforcement, child care workers in Phase 1C
Ohio increases vaccine eligibility
Ohio increases vaccine eligibility