Catholic Sisters in Toledo area holding food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of Catholic Sisters Week, all Catholic Sisters in the Toledo region are holding a Stuff The Truck food drive event from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 12 at Walt Churchill’s Market in Maumee.

The event is held by Sisters of Notre Dame, Sisters of St. Francis-Sylvania, Sisters of Mercy, Sisters of St. Francis-Tiffin, Sisters of the Visitation, Ursuline Sisters, and Sisters of Mercy in Alma, Michigan.

All proceeds and donations benefit the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. Suggested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry pasta, canned tuna, peanut butter, canned soup, cereal, granola bars, rice, beans.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.