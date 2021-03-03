City of Toledo, TPS and Owens team up to offer students pathway to public safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo, Toledo Public Schools and Owens Community College are teaming up to offer TPS students a career pathway to publi safety. TPS is recruiting sophomores for the program right now. Junior and Senior year students will get hands on training at Owens Community College.

Michael PFahl is the Dean of the School of Business Information and Public Services. He says,

“We bring the real world experience to them additionally they are going to use mentors from Fire and Law here in Toledo and help the students along the way one a more one on one basis, so between the two we should be able to pull together a very accurate career picture for them.”

Jennifer Lawless is the Senior Director of College and Career Readiness. She says, “This is an exciting opportunity so if any of your students are interested in learning to become employed in the areas of public safety, we encourage them to join this program.” Students can earn college credits and an EMT Basic Certificate

