COVID vaccine considered safe for pregnant mothers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Julia Jennings is expecting her first baby in May.

But in her job as an oncology nurse, she had to weigh the risks of getting COVID during pregnancy with getting the COVID vaccine.

She decided the benefits outweighed the risk and got the vaccine as soon as it became available to her.

“The risks of getting COVID and the COVID actually getting to the baby was actually more worrisome for me than to get the vaccine.”

ProMedica OB-GYN Dr. Jackie Vannuyen says while pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers were not included in the clinical trials for COVID Vaccines, they are thought to be safe. “Based on the mRNA vaccines how it works there are not too many theoretical risks for pregnant moms or lactating moms.”

The recommendation comes from the American College of OB/GYN’s, The Society For Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and the CDC. Dr. Vannuyen says “This messenger RNA or mRNA does not go into our cell nucleus or our own DNA it’s not changing anything it’s not altering anything.”

It’s just telling your body to form antibodies to fight the virus. In fact, Dr. Vannuyen says there have been a lot of pregnant mothers who are frontline health care workers who’ve gotten the vaccine. “So far, there haven’t been any negative risks for mom or the fetus.

But Dr. Vannuyen says this is a very personal decision that each pregnant woman needs to make with their own health care provider and there are no wrong decisions if all the risks of COVID have been carefully considered.

