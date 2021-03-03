East Side family mourns loss of father who died protecting his son

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family described 44-year-old Brad Keel as the funniest guy they know that would give his all for the people he loved.

According to Toledo Police, Keel did just that Monday night, as he struggled with Brandon Lampros, as Mathew Garcia shot him.

“He stepped in front of the bullets that we’re going to take his son’s life,” Keel’s ex-girlfriend, Amy Smith said. “He jumped in front. His son took that blanket over there last night to cover up his blood.”

“He just loved having fun,” Keel’s daughter, Emily Keel said. “He just loved showing all his kids that no matter what you can make something good out of the life just having fun with each other and enjoying the world and not being on the phones and stuff.”

19-year-old David Misch was an innocent bystander in the incident that was also shot. He is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Lampros and Garcia are wanted for murder and felonious assault.

