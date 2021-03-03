Edgewood Manor connects families through interactive video games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been almost a year since families have played games with loved ones in care centers, much less seen them in person. But one center brought in a new technology that made it all possible, and then some.

“I can’t ski or fly in person!” Judy Brown, resident of Edgewood Manor Rehabilitation and Heathcare Center laughs.

Brown says the new Restore technology has made it possible to do things she’s never done before, on the ground, and in the sky.

“You have to watch for planes in the sky so you don’t hit the planes, and then for flags when you’re skiing down the hills. You have to move right and left. It keeps you going,” says Brown.

But what she loves most is getting to interact with her children.

“It’s been great. It’s been a long time,” Brown says, getting choked up.

When the Port Clinton facility had to close its doors to in-person family visits, they quickly adapted to the virtual climate, bringing in Restore, an interactive technology for residents to play video games with their families. Some favorites include bingo, slot machines, and of course, flying.

“We needed to do something. I mean the isolation from the residents and their families, we needed to do something,” says Kathleen Mintz, Director of Admissions & Marketing, Edgewood Manor. “And this was a great opportunity for residents to be able to connect with their family and build their therapy.”

It’s not all fun and games, residents are also using the system to receive needed cognitive therapy.

“It also helps build strength, balance, cognition, and the residents really enjoy it,” says Kristen Nesper, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.