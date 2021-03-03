Advertisement

FCA employees will receive thousands in profit sharing for 2020 performance

The profit-sharing payments will be distributed to about 43,000 union-represented employees on March 15.
FILE - This May 27, 2019, file photo shows the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in...
FILE - This May 27, 2019, file photo shows the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is denying allegations by General Motors that FCA used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs. In court papers filed Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, the Italian-American automaker said GM was using court records to make “defamatory and baseless" claims. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WTVG) - Tens of thousands of employees of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are set to receive approximately $8,000 in profit-sharing checks thanks to their union contracts and the automaker’s 2020 performance. According to a release from Stellantis, the auto group created from a January merger of FCA and PSA, the profit-sharing payments will be distributed to about 43,000 union-represented employees on March 15.

The profit-sharing agreement was part of the terms negotiated in the 2019 collective bargaining agreement between FCA and the UAW, it is calculated based on the adjusted profit margin of the company. The actual amount of those payments are based on individual compensated hours.

