Advertisement

First Responder of the Week: Dick Keifer

The 73 year old firefighter is recognized for decades of public service.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -While many his age are thinking about retiring, a 73-year-old firefighter in Grand Rapids Township isn’t slowing down. Dick Keifer is the Assistant Chief with the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department. It’s a role he’s held for 50 years -- serving the town he grew up in.

“Depending on the call, if it’s a fire run, I’m usually the first one here,” Keifer said. “Any time any one in town needs help, they usually get a hold of me.”

John Berry, the department’s captain, said Keifer has great integrity and is compassionate about the people he helps.

Keifer was nominated to be 13abc’s First Responder of the Week by his childhood friend, Joe Long. Long said his friend has done amazing things for the fire department.

“He is super deserving. I have known Dick since elementary school and he has a knack and desire for public service,” Long said.

Keifer continues to serve his community and said he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

If you know a first responder who deserves recognition, nominate them here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
Crash on ProMedica Pkwy. involved gunshot victim
Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a...
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
Quincy Harvey is being charged after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a hammer and forcing...
Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer
Marita Holland is charged with felonious assault after an incident on Friday, Feb. 26.
Woman accused of hitting people in hotel parking lot during dispute
Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why

Latest News

Students at Riverside Elementary School head back to class under a hybrid learning model.
Riverside Elementary Back to School Celebration
Local communities call for digital-free day
“Text Less to Live More”: Safe Communities Wood County Calls for National Day of Unplugging
Safe Communities of Wood County & S.A.D.D. of Ohio are encouraging National Day of Unplugging
National Day of Unplugging
State orders revised to allow dancing, games at weddings while masked