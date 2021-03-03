First Responder of the Week: Dick Keifer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -While many his age are thinking about retiring, a 73-year-old firefighter in Grand Rapids Township isn’t slowing down. Dick Keifer is the Assistant Chief with the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department. It’s a role he’s held for 50 years -- serving the town he grew up in.

“Depending on the call, if it’s a fire run, I’m usually the first one here,” Keifer said. “Any time any one in town needs help, they usually get a hold of me.”

John Berry, the department’s captain, said Keifer has great integrity and is compassionate about the people he helps.

Keifer was nominated to be 13abc’s First Responder of the Week by his childhood friend, Joe Long. Long said his friend has done amazing things for the fire department.

“He is super deserving. I have known Dick since elementary school and he has a knack and desire for public service,” Long said.

Keifer continues to serve his community and said he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

If you know a first responder who deserves recognition, nominate them here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.