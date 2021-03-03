Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments available in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eligible Lucas County residents interested in receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have an opportunity this coming Friday. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Lucas County residents who fall into the Phase 1 C and Phase 2 of Ohio’s vaccine program are eligible to make appointments and start getting vaccinated today.

There will be 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses available at the Lucas County Rec Center on March 5, for those who make an appointment. You can schedule one (if you are in the eligible categories) by clicking here.

Ohio recently opened up vaccinations to additional Ohioans, including those aged 60 and over, law enforcement officers, pregnant women, and those with a number of pre-existing conditions. Additional information about eligibility is available on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website.

