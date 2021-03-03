Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments available in Lucas County

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eligible Lucas County residents interested in receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have an opportunity this coming Friday. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Lucas County residents who fall into the Phase 1 C and Phase 2 of Ohio’s vaccine program are eligible to make appointments and start getting vaccinated today.

There will be 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses available at the Lucas County Rec Center on March 5, for those who make an appointment. You can schedule one (if you are in the eligible categories) by clicking here.

Ohio recently opened up vaccinations to additional Ohioans, including those aged 60 and over, law enforcement officers, pregnant women, and those with a number of pre-existing conditions. Additional information about eligibility is available on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
Crash on ProMedica Pkwy. involved gunshot victim
Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a...
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
East Side family mourns loss of father that died protecting his son
East Side family mourns loss of father who died protecting his son
Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why
Quincy Harvey is being charged after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a hammer and forcing...
Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer

Latest News

Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Experts warn of a potential COVID-19 surge while several governors are loosening restrictions.
COVID-19 surge feared as restrictions roll back
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine