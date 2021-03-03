Local rescue caring for an increased number of senior dogs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue is seeing an increase in the number of older dogs coming into the program. Most of them are being surrendered by their owners for a specific reason .

Dorothy is one of the senior dogs looking for a forever home. She’s blind, and was found wandering the streets alone. We met up with Dorothy and several of the other senior dogs at Secor Metropark Wednesday.

The majority of them were taken in by Planned Pethood because their owners can no longer care for them for health reasons.

LeeAnn Harden has been involved with rescue work for most of her adult life. She loves helping them all, but the seniors have a special place in her heart.

“With the older dogs, it is heartbreaking to see them scared in a shelter or pound. They don’t understand why their owners left them, that’s what they think.”

Some of the other seniors now being cared for by Planned Pethood include Oddball and JoJo a bonded pair of Pug mixes that will only be adopted together. Then there’s Lacey and Gidget, another bonded pair. Bridgette is a 13-year-old dog that was surrendered because her owner could no longer take care of her.

“Most of the older surrenders we have right now are due to their owners declining health. Sometimes they can no longer afford to take care of their pets, they are moved to a nursing home or die with no family or friends who can take care of their pets.”

LeeAnn has some simple advice for all pet owners

“It is definitely a good idea to figure out what happens to your pets if something happens to you.”

LeeAnn suggests you talk to family, friends or a rescue group about taking your pets in if something happens to you. You can also include instructions for them in your will.

“It is never easy to see any dog in a pound or shelter, but especially the seniors. In most cases, they have loved someone their entire life. They deserve to be loved for the rest of their lives too.”

Thanks to the kindness of all the people at Planned Pethood, that’s exactly what will happen to the senior dogs in their care. If you’d like to adopt any of the dogs or become a foster, get connected to plannedpethood.org. You’ll find information about all the different ways you can help.

