Local Walmarts now offering COVID vaccinations for free
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at several locations near Toledo with clinics inside the Walmart supercenters starting Thursday.
Starting Wednesday, eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website, making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Ohio which can be found at the Ohio Department of Health website.
Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.
Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.
Locations administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations include:
- Walmart Supercenter, 2925 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43614
- Walmart Supercenter, 1355 S McCord Rd., Holland, Ohio, 43528
- Sam’s Club, 1300 E Mall Dr., Holland, Ohio, 43528
- Walmart Supercenter, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551
- Walmart Supercenter, 3721 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio, 43616
- Walmart Supercenter, 5821 W Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43615
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.