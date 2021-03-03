Advertisement

Local Walmarts now offering COVID vaccinations for free

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc., reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that it swung to a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on results. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at several locations near Toledo with clinics inside the Walmart supercenters starting Thursday.

Starting Wednesday, eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website, making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Ohio which can be found at the Ohio Department of Health website.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

Locations administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations include:

  • Walmart Supercenter, 2925 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43614
  • Walmart Supercenter, 1355 S McCord Rd., Holland, Ohio, 43528
  • Sam’s Club, 1300 E Mall Dr., Holland, Ohio, 43528
  • Walmart Supercenter, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551
  • Walmart Supercenter, 3721 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio, 43616
  • Walmart Supercenter, 5821 W Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43615

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
Crash on ProMedica Pkwy. involved gunshot victim
Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a...
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
East Side family mourns loss of father that died protecting his son
East Side family mourns loss of father who died protecting his son
Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why
Quincy Harvey is being charged after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a hammer and forcing...
Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer

Latest News

The Amazon delivery station on Reynolds Road in Toledo is almost ready for business.
When will the Amazon delivery station open on Reynolds Road?
Seniors connect with family and receive cognitive therapy through RESTORE physical therapy...
Edgewood Manor connects families through interactive video games
DNA evidence, public tip solves decades-old Ohio murder
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility