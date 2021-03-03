March 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and mild today with highs in the middle 50s. A cold front will produce a few clouds tonight with a low in the upper 20s. Thursday through Sunday will be sunny, but colder with highs near 40. Temperatures begin to warm back up next week. Monday will bring sunshine with highs in the low 50s. We may reach the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

