Michigan expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expanding the eligibility list for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, March 8th, Michigan residents ages 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities become eligible, along with caregivers of children with health needs.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration promises enough vaccine doses for all American adults by the end of May.

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family and your community.”

Starting on Monday, March 22nd, vaccine eligibility in Michigan expands even further to include all Michigan residents ages 50 and older.

The changes are part of the state’s goal to vaccine 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older.

The department advises that there may still be a waitlist for available appointments.

Click here for more details on Michigan’s vaccine rollout.

