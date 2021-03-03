More twists and turns when it comes to funding TARTA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More twists and turns in the quest to find a new way to fund public transportation in the area.

A bill moving through the statehouse was changed at the last minute. Now local leaders are trying to get it back to where it was.

The hope for TARTA leaders is to change the funding formula from a property tax to a sales tax to keep the buses running. The problem is that for years TARTA leaders couldn’t get it on the ballot and now that’s in jeopardy again.

So many changes have happened at TARTA in just over the last year with its new leadership. The one thing they can’t change yet is how to pay for it.

“Our entire industry has all their eyes on TARTA and our success. And what we can do in this community, said TARTA CEO Kim Dunham.

Dunham is now fighting to return a piece of the state transportation bill back into the final language. That would have allowed a majority of TARTA member communities to approve new members and allow a majority of member communities to approve the ballot initiative switching to sales tax funding. Currently that can only happen when all TARTA members vote yes.

“This was the ultimate backdoor play,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Gerken says that majority provision was removed by State Representative Derrick Merrin at the last minute.

“This is, I believe, an abuse of power on his part to take a small part of the county. He does represent those people. It’s not a majority of the county so this is the minority overruling the majority,” said Gerken.

TARTA advocates say they’re ready to stand up for the organization because of the need they think TARTA fulfills.

“Every week I talk about transportation. People can’t get to work, people can’t get to their doctor’s appointments. A cab company won’t take someone to get a vaccine because they won’t be reimbursed for it. So we definitely need to work together like we are going,” said Lori Mariucci of the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“All we want is an opportunity to take the value of TARTA and put it on the ballot and let the people of Lucas County decide,” said Gerken.

There is still hope, the senate could add the provision back. Dunham says they have the support of the Governor’s office and the Greater Toledo chamber of commerce so those forces too could make the provision

