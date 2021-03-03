Mud Hens season delayed a month due to COVID concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Major League Baseball has decided to delay the Triple-A season for about four weeks, meaning the Toledo Mud Hens won’t be taking the field until the first week of May.

The change was due to coronavirus concerns, which also ended up cancelling the minor league baseball season throughout the country in 2020.

The Mud Hens released a statement after the report from ESPN was published Tuesday evening, saying they heard about the delay only recently and would be coordinating with fans on the team’s upcoming games in the near future.

The Toledo Mud Hens were informed tonight about Major League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. We are just learning what that means for the team and our 2021 season and will release more information to our fans and partners when available.

