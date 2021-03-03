New life for old stagecoach stop in Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a magnificent building in Waterville that has stood the test of time for nearly two centuries. After being closed to the public for almost 20 years, The Columbian House is about to be transformed once again.

It was built in 1828 as a stagecoach stop and inn. In later years, it was home to a popular restaurant. Now another big change is on the way.

Stories of The Columbian House and the Ohio frontier are becoming a virtual museum. So you’ll be able to see inside the historic building and learn about its rich history with the click of a mouse.

When you step inside the front door of The Columbian House, you are transported to another time. Aggie Alt is one of the people who is dedicated to helping preserve that history.

“When you come in this place you can truly feel the souls of all the people who have walked through these doors.”

The bright yellow building that boldly stands along North River Road has been a part of the local landscape since 1828.

“It has been so many things. A hotel, a jail, a restaurant. It really has really run the gamut.”

People from all walks of life have been here, even one of the most famous men in history.

“Henry Ford came here for a ball on the third floor.. As the story goes, he wanted to buy the building. But when he couldn’t do that, he even offered to just buy the doors. That didn’t happen either.”

There have been plenty of stories floating around through the years about spirits that still roam the halls.

“There are a lot of ghost stories from here. That’s been going on for about 100 years. It adds to the charm, but it is a very small part of the wonderful story here.”

Making sure all the history inside the walls is preserved is what inspired alt to be part of creating the building’s next chapter along with owners Tom and Peggy Parker.

“It’s important for me to be part of this because how do you know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from?”

The stories of The Columbian House and the Ohio frontier will be part of the virtual museum. You’ll be able to see inside the building as well as other historically significant collections from the comfort of your own home.

“One of the exciting things about the virtual museum is that we are using modern technology to help us maintain the past.”

Thanks to the vision and dedication of a few people, The Columbian House will be here for generations to come.

“It is still such a central part of Waterville, and such a beautiful icon. How wonderful that it will be here to continue sharing its important story.”

The virtual museum is expected to be online in mid-2022.

