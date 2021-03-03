Advertisement

Suspect from Nevada St. shooting in custody

Brandon Lampros was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting Monday, March 1 in East Toledo.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man wanted in connection with Monday shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition has turned himself in to authorities.

Brandon Lampros turned himself in to the police on Wednesday. The other suspect, Mathew Garcia is still at large and wanted by police.

Lampros and Garcia were wanted for the Monday night shooting in East Toledo. Brad Keel died from his injuries while David Misch was critically injured.

