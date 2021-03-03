Protest held outside St. John’s Jesuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Civil rights organizations came together for an “All Youth Matter” rally on Tuesday in support of students protesting St. John’s Jesuit High School & Academy’s handling of Black History Month.

The Toledo chapter of the New Order National Human Rights organization, along with the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo, gathered at St. John’s Tuesday to protest the alleged racial inequality students face.

High school administrators alerted families that students would be released from school early after word the protests were organized. A letter sent to parents noted concerns for heavy traffic outside the school.

Some St. John’s students walked out of school last Friday in protest of the school’s handling of black history month. Those students told 13abc that administrators blocked them from creating a black history month t-shirt. Now, they say it’s about the bigger picture.

Administrators said it was an internal matter and they would not comment on the situation. In a letter to parents, the administration said it would continue the dialogue.

Siti Dotson-Chambers, the President of Toledo’s chapter of the New Order National Human Rights organization, supports the students who are protesting. He said it’s time to take a stand.

“There’s a lot of changes going on in the world right now,” Dotson-Chambers said. “At this point in time, we’re ready to stand up for our youth because all lives matter but not until Black lives matter.”

Students protesting the handling of Black History Month at St John’s Jesuit. Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 26, 2021

