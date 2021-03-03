Advertisement

Protest held outside St. John’s Jesuit

Some students say they face racial inequality at the school.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Civil rights organizations came together for an “All Youth Matter” rally on Tuesday in support of students protesting St. John’s Jesuit High School & Academy’s handling of Black History Month.

The Toledo chapter of the New Order National Human Rights organization, along with the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo, gathered at St. John’s Tuesday to protest the alleged racial inequality students face.

High school administrators alerted families that students would be released from school early after word the protests were organized. A letter sent to parents noted concerns for heavy traffic outside the school.

Some St. John’s students walked out of school last Friday in protest of the school’s handling of black history month. Those students told 13abc that administrators blocked them from creating a black history month t-shirt. Now, they say it’s about the bigger picture.

Administrators said it was an internal matter and they would not comment on the situation. In a letter to parents, the administration said it would continue the dialogue.

Siti Dotson-Chambers, the President of Toledo’s chapter of the New Order National Human Rights organization, supports the students who are protesting. He said it’s time to take a stand.

“There’s a lot of changes going on in the world right now,” Dotson-Chambers said. “At this point in time, we’re ready to stand up for our youth because all lives matter but not until Black lives matter.”

Students protesting the handling of Black History Month at St John’s Jesuit.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
Crash on ProMedica Pkwy. involved gunshot victim
Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a...
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
Quincy Harvey is being charged after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a hammer and forcing...
Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer
Marita Holland is charged with felonious assault after an incident on Friday, Feb. 26.
Woman accused of hitting people in hotel parking lot during dispute
Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why

Latest News

The University of Toledo's Board of Directors named Postel as the permanent President of the...
UT names Postel as permanent president
The Catholic Sisters in the Toledo area are holding a food drive on March 12.
Catholic Sisters in Toledo area holding food drive
Students at Riverside Elementary School head back to class under a hybrid learning model.
Riverside Elementary holds a Back to School Celebration
First Responder of the Week
First Responder of the Week: Dick Keifer