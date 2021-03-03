Advertisement

Riverside Elementary Back to School Celebration

Community members treat students with a special back to school breakfast.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Students at Riverside Elementary received a warm welcome back into the classroom on Tuesday.

Community members came out to give the students a special breakfast when they arrived Tuesday morning. The school was decorated with balloons to mark the occasion.

Students in the Toledo Public Schools district are returning on hybrid learning plan this week with health safety measures in place, like social distancing and wearing masks.

Travis Aniston, Community Health Director, said the festivities were a way to make returning to school fun and inviting since they’ve been isolated at home. He hopes it gets the students eager to work.

