Rural Ohio communities could benefit from newest COVID-19 vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines could be a win for rural parts of the country and Ohio.

The state is getting more than 96,000 of those doses this week. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said Monday the intention is to ship many of them to independent pharmacies, which have more personal relationships in rural communities than national chains.

State leaders still face the challenge of convincing people across Ohio to get the shots.

A U.S. Census Bureau survey estimates 53 percent of Ohioans are likely to get vaccinated. That’s up from 46 percent a week ago.

The Ohio Department of Health has hosted a series of what it branded as ‘town halls’ with expert panelists in the last two weeks to educate more people about the vaccines. The focus Tuesday night was on rural communities. Many of the questions seemed to be pre-scripted instead of fielded live from viewers who watched on Facebook Live.

Among the panelists Tuesday - which also included public health officials and a representative from the state health department - was Dr. Kevin Sharrett, a family medicine doctor with the Kettering Health Network and a farm operator.

He, along with others on the panel, continue to stress the reliability of the vaccines and their safety.

“These vaccines are in my opinion unparalleled in their effectiveness and their safety compared to the vaccines we’re used to using every day,” he said.

The number of providers with doses of the vaccine in the state is growing to 1,200 with the addition of several independent pharmacies. State health officials hope that expansion will also increase accessibility to the vaccines in communities that, so far, may have been left behind.

“We think there will be a source close to you that’s convenient to you and we’d encourage you to get the vaccine when it’s right for you,” said Ohio Department of Health Senior Deputy Director Lance Himes.

COVID-19 Vaccination Program Town Hall COVID-19 Vaccination Program Town Hall Posted by Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.