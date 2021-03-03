Advertisement

Sixth grader holding donation drive for hospitalized kids

In celebration of his birthday, Brandon Bemis wants to give back to others less fortunate.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - A sixth grader in Tecumseh, Michigan is celebrating his birthday a bit differently from most kids.

Every year, Brandon Bemis picks a charity and asks friends and family to donate to it instead of a traditional birthday gift. This year, he’s asking for gifts -- for other kids.

He wants to donate toys to kids at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Brandon said he hopes the toys will take their minds off why they’re in the hospital.

If you’d like to help Brandon’s mission, there’s a toy drive happening at the Compass Learning Center. You can drop off donations through March 19th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
Crash on ProMedica Pkwy. involved gunshot victim
Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a...
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
East Side family mourns loss of father that died protecting his son
East Side family mourns loss of father who died protecting his son
Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why
Quincy Harvey is being charged after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a hammer and forcing...
Man charged for allegedly raping girlfriend and hitting her with hammer

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
FILE - This May 27, 2019, file photo shows the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in...
FCA employees will receive thousands in profit sharing for 2020 performance
Protest held Tuesday afternoon outside St. John’s Jesuit
The University of Toledo's Board of Directors named Postel as the permanent President of the...
UT names Postel as permanent president