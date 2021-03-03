Sixth grader holding donation drive for hospitalized kids

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - A sixth grader in Tecumseh, Michigan is celebrating his birthday a bit differently from most kids.

Every year, Brandon Bemis picks a charity and asks friends and family to donate to it instead of a traditional birthday gift. This year, he’s asking for gifts -- for other kids.

He wants to donate toys to kids at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Brandon said he hopes the toys will take their minds off why they’re in the hospital.

If you’d like to help Brandon’s mission, there’s a toy drive happening at the Compass Learning Center. You can drop off donations through March 19th.

