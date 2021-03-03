Advertisement

State orders revised to allow dancing, games at weddings while masked

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New orders from the Ohio Department of Health now permit things like dancing, billiards, and other games at events and gatherings ahead of prom, graduation, and wedding season.

This comes after Governor Mike DeWine’s office released guidelines for indoor and outdoor sporting events and entertainment last week.

However, all of these activities still require guests to mask up.

“If you want to have an event during a pandemic, you follow the rules,” says local wedding planner and consultant Brooke Lauber-Cobb.

Lauber-Cobb’s company, Bee For The Day, has been keeping up with orders from the ODH, and she says it’s a small price to pay compared to the alternative.

“If guests are attending and thinking they’re going to be on the dance floor without masks, he’s going to shut us down again. I really anticipate that,” adds Lauber-Cobb.

A June 2020 health order set a limit of 300 guests, as long as tables and groups could be six feet apart.

When hospitalizations surged in November, Ohio also barred dancing and congregating at gatherings.

With those restrictions now lifted, the hope is that everyone from the DJ to the maid of honor will honor the basic COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Lauber-Cobb says this includes industry professionals as well as their clients and those attending events.

“It’s important that we’re all unified, and it also is important that the client, the parents, and brides, attendees, everybody that is attending also is doing that out of courtesy for the people working the events,” says Lauber-Cobb. “A lot of people in this industry are delighted he is letting us do this, so we have to do our part as an industry as a whole.”

