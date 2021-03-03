Advertisement

“Text Less to Live More” : Safe Communities Wood County Calls for National Day of Unplugging

24-hour technology free campaign aims to eliminate distracted driving
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It can be hard these days to unplug from our digital worlds, but there’s a couple of local groups calling for a 24-hour digital free challenge as part of a global movement to end digital addiction and distracted driving.

“Whatever you can do, just take time to enjoy life, unplug and enjoy yourself again,” said Sandy Wiechman, Safety Communications Coordinator for Wood County.

Wiechman says the organization is teaming up with the likes of S.A.D.D. of Ohio, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and calling for a 24-hour distraction free day.

The goal: text less, to live more.

“It’s so important for us to unplug, we are spending so many hours… on an average we are spending 11 hours a day on our electronic devices. Every electronic device – your phone, your computer, everything. And we need to unplug from that, because we are so engrossed in doing that, that we just want to do it all the time,” Wiechman shares.

With technology use skyrocketing during the pandemic, there is a renewed focus and hope to also put an end to distracted driving.

This year’s slogan is, “It just takes one.”

One distracted moment that could change your life... one distracted moment, that could end it.

“So really this campaign is important because we want to make people aware, especially behind the wheel, to eliminate those distractions. So far in Wood County this year… we’ve had 8 distracted driving accidents,” said Sargeant Ryan Purpura.

Purpura said distracted driving in addition to bad weather conditions is a deadly combination.

“Some people don’t think about when you’re doing 70 miles an hour, you’re doing 120 feet per second, so when you’re sending a text, looking at your phone, lets say that’s 3 seconds – you’ve easily covered the distance of a football field in those 3 seconds.”

Wiechman shares that in order to end distracted driving, we have to break the bad habits.

“We don’t want any more of our youth to be injured or killed in a crash and we’re going to do whatever we can do to make that happen,” Weichman said.

The 24-hour challenge starts this Friday.

