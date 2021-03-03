UT names Postel as permanent president

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Board of Trustees approved Dr. Gregory Postel as the permanent president of the university.

Postel will be the 18th president in UT history. His contract will run through June 2025.

Postel took over as the interim president in July after former UT president Sharon Gaber departed for the chancellor’s position at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. The university had previously suspended its search for a permanent president in September while extending Postel’s interim contract.

I am honored to have been selected to serve as @UToledo’s 18th president. I look forward to working collaboratively with the dedicated leaders across our campuses to continue our positive momentum. https://t.co/ptadwgPge9 — Dr. Gregory Postel (@UTPresident) March 3, 2021

