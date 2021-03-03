Advertisement

UT names Postel as permanent president

The University of Toledo's Board of Directors named Postel as the permanent President of the...
The University of Toledo's Board of Directors named Postel as the permanent President of the University.(University of Toledo)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Board of Trustees approved Dr. Gregory Postel as the permanent president of the university.

Postel will be the 18th president in UT history. His contract will run through June 2025.

Postel took over as the interim president in July after former UT president Sharon Gaber departed for the chancellor’s position at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. The university had previously suspended its search for a permanent president in September while extending Postel’s interim contract.

