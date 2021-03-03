When will the Amazon delivery station open on Reynolds Road?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been nearly a year since Amazon announced plans to build a delivery station on the site of the former Southwyck Mall in Toledo. The land filled with cement sat vacant for years. The City of Toledo made the announcement about Amazon choosing Toledo back in March of 2020. By June, the deal was official and over the past six months, Amazon transformed the space on Reynolds Road, building a 150,000 sq. ft warehouse, complete with landscaping, new driveways, and bays for semi-trucks.

Toledo’s Mayor says he already toured the inside of the facility and things are ready to go. During the announcement, Amazon said the facility will deliver products to customers living within a 45-mile radius of the site. They planned to employ 110 people along with 300 independent delivery contractors. Hiring has already taken place. One employee reached out to 13abc for answers. He says he was hired for the Southwyck site back in November. He’s working at other facilities across Michigan right now because the current delivery station is not open yet.

We reached out to Amazon for an interview on the status of the project. A spokesperson declined our request, instead sending a statement that reads:

“There’s no delay in the project --TBD on timeline but we’re tracking for launch in 2021. More to come!,” Andre Woodson, Amazon spokesperson.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewcz says the ribbon cutting was scheduled for mid-January but was pushed back due to “COVID related issues.” At this point, a date for a grand opening is anyone’s guess but the Mayor anticipates it won’t be long before the trucks get moving. The deal was sealed during the COVID-19 pandemic, something the Mayor says he is proud of and is a testament to the City of Toledo Economic Development team. He believes this is another piece of the puzzle in the revival of the Reynolds Road Corridor and while it’s no longer a mall feels that Amazon can act as part of the snowball of positive things to come.

“It will take some time but Southwyck will take on perhaps a different identity than when it was sort of the epicenter of shopping in South Toledo 30 years ago. It will be different but I think it can be strong in similar ways,” says Mayor Kapszukiewcz.

We will keep you posted on a grand opening for the Amazon delivery station in Toledo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.