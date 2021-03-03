YWCA 2021 Milestones: A Tribute to Women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Join us virtually on March 26, 2021 at 11:30am to congratulate the 2021 class of Milestones Honorees. There is no cost to attend, but donations are welcome.

This year’s honorees are:

Suzanne Rorick – Arts

Linda Mansour – Business

Clara Petty – Education

Judge Nicole Khoury – Government

Dr. Michele Knox – Sciences

Shantae Brownlee – Social Services

Susan Carter – Volunteerism

The Milestones Awards Luncheon was established in 1996 to recognize women of Northwest Ohio for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the community in those seven categories.

Since then, the YWCA has honored over 150 women in the region for their unique, exemplary achievements in their fields, for serving as role models for women in the community and living a life consistent with the YWCA mission which is eliminating racism and empowering women.

13abc is proud to sponsor this event once again and 13abc’s Diane Larson is back as emcee.

Click YWCA Milestones registration to attend.

